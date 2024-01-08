Explosive device detonates on railway in Russia's Nizhny Tagil Monday, January 8, 2024 9:30:44 AM

An explosive device reportedly detonated on the railway tracks in the Russian city of Nizhny Tagil, reports the Telegram channel 112.

There are no reports of casualties or significant damage at this time.

It is indicated that the device was attached to one of the tanks which had left an oil depot near the San Donato station on the morning of January 8.

Employees of a paramilitary security force, who were guarding metal-carrying wagons nearby, were the first to hear the blast. Upon inspecting the location, they found a damaged tank and discovered another explosive device on a neighboring tank.

