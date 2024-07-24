False allegations of British SAS casualties in Odesa: Dutch journalist's controversial claims debunked by Ukrainian military Wednesday, July 24, 2024 1:00:02 PM

A Dutch journalist's claim that a Russian strike allegedly killed 18 British special forces soldiers and injured another 25 has sparked a wildfire online, drawing over 2.5 million readers.

Sonja van den Ende, a Dutch journalist barred from entering Ukraine, has spread false information claiming the death of a British military unit during a Russian missile strike in Odesa, reported Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Sometimes, it happens that you're so discredited that you're banned from entering Ukraine for many years, but that doesn't stop you from creating sensational fake news about the war in Ukraine," Pletenchuk said, commenting on the Dutch journalist's post.

He pointed out that French journalist ‘buried an entire unit of foreign soldiers’ who were allegedly in Odesa.

"In her note, Sonja van den Ende 'killed' an entire British SAS unit in Odesa. She reached over 2.5 million readers on her X page, claiming that 'the Russian strike killed 18 British special forces soldiers and injured another 25'," Pletenchuk commented.

He noted that the Dutch journalist provided no evidence for her claims.

Sonja van den Ende is a Dutch journalist who, since 2015, has been actively spreading narratives sympathetic to Russia. According to Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, she embarked on her propaganda career in 2015 when she claimed that the fire in Odesa was caused by "Ukrainian fascists."

Currently, Sonja van den Ende is producing reports from temporarily occupied territories, describing alleged "atrocities" committed by Ukrainian forces. She has also written about supposed Ukrainian "biolabs," Zelensky's threats to Donbas, and claims that Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling peaceful cities.

The Dutch journalist loves traveling around Russia and frequently praises the country on her social media.

