Families of Russian Novocherkassk ship crew asked for DNA samples for remains identification

The saga concerning the destroyed Russian landing ship Novocherkassk of the Black Sea Fleet continues in Russia.

The Russian authorities are claiming that there are no losses, yet the relatives of the sailors from the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk have been asked to provide DNA samples for the identification of the remains, reports the Russian news outlet ASTRA, referring to the family of the "missing" crew member Alexander Kolotvinov.

Moscow is refusing to acknowledge the fatalities among the Novocherkassk sailors, listing all as "missing in action."

Kolotvinov's mother had to travel from Volzhskiy to occupied Sevastopol to provide a DNA sample for the identification. She still harbors hope that her son is alive.

"We went to Sevastopol to submit DNA. And tomorrow we will be providing DNA samples in Volzhskiy as well. His status is still recorded as missing in action. Of course, there were many children there, and I understand they are still gathering remains. We are waiting for the result," the Russian woman said.

She clarified that there had not yet been a farewell ceremony for the sailors of Novocherkassk. The identification process could take up to three months.

"We still hold on to the hope that he is somewhere, maybe someone is helping him, maybe he has lost his memory," she added.

Novocherkassk was destroyed on the night of December 26, 2023, in the port of the occupied Feodosia, reportedly by Storm Shadow/SCALP air-launched cruise missiles launched by Ukraine.

At the time of the strike, the ship was said to be carrying a significant explosive load, possibly ammunition or kamikaze drones. The detonation was massive, leaving little of the ship intact.

There were 77 crew members aboard at the time. Media reports suggest that at least 33 of them have been listed as "missing" following the incident.

