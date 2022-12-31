Families of top Russian officials enjoy western life style as Kremlin promotes the image of ‘hostile West’ Saturday, December 31, 2022 6:00:00 PM

Russia's unprecedented confrontation with the West apparently does not apply to the children of the Russian top officials. While the Kremlin officials "surrounded by enemies" continue to promote among the Russian population the image of the hostile West, their sons and daughters live quietly abroad and hold citizenships of these "hostile countries".

Telegram channel Ateo published a list of former and current Russian politicians, ministers and MPs whose children live abroad.

- Stalin's daughter lived and died in the United States for decades.

- Khrushchev's son is a U.S. citizen.

- Putin's daughters live in Holland and South Korea.

- the son of the Russian MP Pekhtin lives in the United States.

- Minister of Transport of the Moscow Region Petr Katsyv is currently with his son in the United States.

- The children of MP Zheleznyak live in Switzerland.

- One of the children of the Kremlin official Pavel Astaknov lives in France, the other one in England.

- The children and grandchildren of the "main Russian patriot" the head of Russian Railways Vladimir Yakunin live abroad - in England and Switzerland.

- The daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ekaterina, lives and studies in the United States.

- The son of Deputy Speaker of the State Duma A. Zhukov lived and studied in London for a long time.

- The daughter of Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergei Andenko studies and lives in Germany.

- The eldest son of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, Alexei, lives abroad and is engaged in the construction business.

- Alexey Kozak's younger brother Alexander works at Credit Suisse.

- The eldest son of Russian MP Remezkov, Stepan, recently graduated from Valley Forge Military College in Pennsylvania [a year of study there costs 1, 295,761 rubles, proximately $18,000].

- His youngest daughter lives in Vienna, where she does gymnastics. Masha Remezkova represented the Austrian national team at the children's competitions in Ljubljana.

- The daughter of the Russian MP V. Fetisov, Anastasia, grew up and studied in the United States. Anastasianever learned to write and read Russian.

- The daughter of Svetlana Nesterova, a State Duma deputy from the United Russia party, lives in England.

- The son of the main fighter for "traditional Orthodox values" E. Mizulina, Nikolai, studied at Oxford, got a degree, and moved permanently to tolerant Belgium, where same-sex marriages are allowed.

- MP Vorontsov's daughter Anna lives in Italy. She moved there from Germany.

- The daughter of the MP from the United Russia party, Elena Rakhova, notorious for calling Leningrad residents who lived less than 120 days under the German siege, "under-blockaders", lives in the United States.

- The daughter of the former speaker of the State Duma, one of the founders of the United Russia party, and now a member of the Security Council, Boris Gryzlov, Evgenia lives in Tallinn and even recently received Estonian citizenship.

- The son of the former Minister of Education, Andrei Fursenko, permanently resides in the United States.

- The son of V. Nikonov [Molotov's grandson], president of the Politika Foundation, is a U.S. citizen.

In November, the media reported that the daughter of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has Lithuanian citizenship. She received a Lithuanian passport after her mother, Shoigu's former mistress Elena Shebunova, married a Lithuanian citizen.

In May, German media reported that Putin's youngest daughter, Ekaterina Tikhonova, made frequent trips to Germany for a cosmetic procedure.

