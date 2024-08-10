Fatal friendly fire incident: eight Russian soldiers killed in Kursk due to misidentification Saturday, August 10, 2024 6:00:37 PM

Russian soldiers in the Kursk region were mistakenly targeted by their own side, resulting in the deaths of eight servicemen, according to a report from an anonymous Russian Telegram channel "Kremlin Secrets".

The incident occurred in the Bolshesoldatsky district of Kursk, where the Russian military engaged in "friendly fire" after misidentifying their own troops as a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

The confusion happened while vehicles were traveling on the Dyakonovo-Sudzha highway in the evening, amidst power outages caused by a drone strike.

Russian units were alerted about an alleged rapid advancement of a Ukrainian sabotage group and set up an ambush accordingly. In the ensuing attack, eight Russian servicemen, including two officers, were killed.

“This is simply a nightmare,” commented the channel.

On the night of August 9, Ukrainian MP Yuriy Mysyagin posted a video showing Ukrainian soldiers from the 99th Mech Battallion, claiming control over the Russian city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. The footage was captured in front of a strategic facility—the Gazprom building.

Russian media broadcasted military convoy movements almost live, even posting exact coordinates. Videos showed Russian command redeploying military equipment and personnel to counter the breach in the Kursk region.

Subsequently, these convoys were hit by HIMARS rockets, with an attack occurring near the village of Oktyabrskoye, halfway between Rylsk and Stepanovka.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.