Fierce battle for Vuhledar: Ukrainian Forces hold the line amidst heavy Russian assault

Russian advances into Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, have intensified, as reported by a defense forces soldier with the call sign "Muchnoy" on his Telegram channel on October 1. The message highlighted that Russian troops have already made incursions into the western part of the city, planting their flags.

"About Vuhledar: the intensity of fighting remains high. The soldiers holding the line are brave warriors who will never be forgotten. The enemy is trying to completely seize the western part of the city and plant their Soviet-era flags. Today, they managed to gain a foothold at a garage cooperative in the northern part of the city," reported the soldier.

"Muchnoy" also noted that time to evacuate the city is running short, with some groups of Ukrainian soldiers making their way out, though not all are able to leave.

"Retreat paths are being monitored by enemy reconnaissance drones, making every move highly precarious. However, even if Vuhledar falls, the broader collapse of the front should not be expected. There is a defensive line near the Nova Ukraina – Bohoyavlenka area, which the enemy bombards continuously with various means," he said.

Earlier, war correspondent Bogdan Miroshnikov indicated that fighting in Vuhledar continues, primarily focusing on the flanks where the Russians aim for complete control of the Bogoiyavlenka-Vuhledar roadway corridor and the route from the 3rd mine to Bogoiyavlenka.

"The occupier also seeks to sever dirt roads leading from the city. Their advance from the flanks on the northern edges for encirclement has stalled. Our forces continue to perform miracles. The enemy is forced to commit more infantry and resources into urban combat, despite their initial plans. Yet, the ground between LBS and Bogoiyavlenka remains extremely threatening," Miroshnikov detailed.

In a General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on October 1, it was reported that the adversary launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Zolota Nyva, heavily deploying assault and bomber aviation.

On September 30, reports indicated that mechanized assaults on the Vuhledar front continued in the Vodyane-Ekaterinivka region. Additionally, Russian forces continue attempts to improve their position near Bohoyavlenka.

