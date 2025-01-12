Fierce battles continue as Russian forces seek to outflank Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad Sunday, January 12, 2025 11:19:00 AM

Fierce fighting has erupted in the suburbs of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad as Russian forces attempt to outflank these cities from the south, according to Viktor Trehubov, the spokesperson for the operational-strategic grouping of troops 'Khortytsia'.

"The Russians are not breaking through head-on; they are trying to bypass major towns through smaller settlements, mostly from the south, and from there attempting to encircle the cities and cut off logistic chains. This approach helps them avoid direct confrontation with the well-prepared defense already established in the area," Trehubov said.

Trehubov added that the Russian tactics indicate that they no longer have the overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment they once did. "They have to conserve their resources and act more cautiously, unlike previous attempts where their ambition was to quickly seize territories and gain accolades for their generals regardless of personnel losses. Now, their strategy is more calculated," the spokesperson for 'Khortytsia' noted.

He assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are prepared for such scenarios.

Intense urban combat is currently ongoing in Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian forces are making successful strides, though Russian forces continue to push forward.

The General Staff reports that the situation on the front remains complex, with the adversary leveraging its advantage in manpower and equipment to continually assault Ukrainian positions. A total of 184 combat engagements were recorded in the past day alone.

