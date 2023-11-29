Fierce clashes continue near Avdiivka as Russian offensive intensifies Wednesday, November 29, 2023 4:20:00 PM

The situation near Avdiivka remains extremely complex, with the Russian armed forces deploying a large number of infantry against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Experts and analysts are reporting daily and persistent fighting near Avdiivka. The Kremlin shows no hesitation in sacrificing its soldiers, as well as military equipment, with Putin's objective being to capture the town at any cost by the end of the year.

On November 28, analysts from DeepState published their report for the past 24 hours. According to the reports, the Russian troops have pulled back from Stepne but continue to make attempts to take control of this town.

However, the Russians have been unable to establish a foothold on the outskirts of Stepne, as the Ukrainian artillery has shattered their infantry.

On one hand, the Russian troops seek to enter Stepne, but on the other hand, they are trying to hide from the Ukrainian artillery and FPV drones. To do this, they hide in ruined houses, basements, and disabled and destroyed machinery. The area surrounding Stepne is littered with the bodies of dead Russian soldiers.

Russian army is also continuing attempts to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Avdiivka coking plant. Since frontal assaults have proven ineffective, the Russian troops have resorted to a new tactic. Russian forces are bringing military equipment to the plant in order to shell the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian troops have had to relinquish several positions in the vicinity of the plant. FPV drones are extensively used in this section of the front. The situation in the Vodyane, Pervomaiske, and Severne areas has remained largely unchanged. Heavy fighting continues in the vicinity of Mariinka.

Despite inclement weather, the Russians continue attacks in the Avdiivka area from six different directions.

