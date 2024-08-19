Fierce clashes in Donbas: Ukrainian Commander briefs Zelensky on battles near Pokrovsk and Toretsk Monday, August 19, 2024 11:30:00 AM

Heavy clashes persist along multiple fronts in Donbas, as Ukrainian commander Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi briefs President Volodymyr Zelensky about the fight around Pokrovsk and Toretsk. The combat zones are approximately 12 kilometers from Pokrovske, and Russian forces have reached the outskirts in two locations around Toretsk. Zelensky describes the situation as challenging on this sector of the Donbas front.

As of August 19, battles are ongoing on two fronts in Donbas. Ukrainian forces (AFU) are holding back Russian troops in fierce combat in the Pokrovsk direction. Moreover, an operation to defend Toretsk has commenced. Gen. Syrskyi provided these details to President Zelensky, with the specifics shared via the President's official Telegram channel.

The update appeared on Zelensky’s Telegram at 1:00 PM on August 19. The president conveyed Syrskyi's words about heavy fighting near Pokrovsk and defending Toretsk, expressing gratitude to the military for "every successful effort in destroying the enemy."

Zelensky’s briefing included three additional topics: the delivery of Western-supplied weaponry, gradual breakthroughs in Kursk region, and ongoing missile program development.

"Thank you to everyone involved in developing and producing missiles for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

According to a General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report at 8:00 AM on August 19, Russian forces launched 45 assaults near Pokrovsk within 24 hours, accounting for nearly a third of all combat engagements (145 clashes total). In Toretsk, there were 24 Russian attacks. The interactive battle map shows the front line near the village of Zhuravka is approximately 12 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Furthermore, Russian forces have advanced into the outskirts of Toretsk from the north and northwest near Zhalizne and Southern outskirts near New York.

The morning DeepState report on August 19 identified four areas near Pokrovsk captured by Russians: Skuchne, Mykolaivka, Zaliznyanske, and Novozhelanne, with advances ranging from several hundred meters to a kilometer. This draws a curve from Mykolaivka to Karlivka, a distance of about 10 kilometers near routes E-50 towards Selidove and Pokrovsk. On the Toretsk front, Russian forces progressed through New York village to Nelypivka, DeepState confirmed.

