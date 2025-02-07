Fierce urban combat in Toretsk: Russian forces claim control as Ukrainian troops holds outskirts Friday, February 7, 2025 11:21:55 AM

Russian forces have taken control of the central streets of Toretsk, as confirmed by analysts at DeepState. Ukrainian units continue to defend the outskirts, making talk of a full occupation premature.

Ukrainians should avoid relying on Russian sources for updates on the battlefield situation, given the reports by Moscow claiming the occupation of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) remain in the city, engaging in intense urban combat, reports DeepState.

The analysts' message about Toretsk emerged following statements from Russia's Ministry of Defense regarding the town's occupation.

DeepState countered these Russian claims. According to their analysis, street battles continue in the city, with Ukrainian forces holding several neighborhoods. The report outlines the areas under Ukrainian control: part of the Zabalka district and neighborhoods on the northern and western outskirts.

Simultaneously, analysts noted that Russian forces have full control over the city center. They criticized the Ukrainian military command for not fully informing the public about the frontline circumstances. For instance, the General Staff has not officially confirmed the loss of Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhove.

DeepState's map depicts the frontline configuration in Toretsk. It shows several areas not under Russian control in Zabalka (approximately 0.53 sq. km). In the northern and western outskirts, Ukrainian forces collectively control about 3.7 sq. km. The entire city's area stands at 62 sq. km, indicating Russian control over 94% of the territory. The latest shifts, marked by analysts, occurred on January 25th-26th—with the enemy advancing a few hundred meters in the north.

In an earlier report, the AFU General Staff stated that Russian forces conducted eight assaults and launched nine aerial bombs in the Toretsk direction.

