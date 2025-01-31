Finland announces €200 million military aid package for Ukraine Friday, January 31, 2025 12:00:08 PM

Finland has announced its 27th military assistance package for Ukraine, valued at nearly €200 million, according to a statement issued by Finland’s Ministry of Defense. The decision, made by Finland's President based on a government proposal, is expected to cost Finland approximately €198 million to replace the equipment included in this set. So far, Finland has supplied Ukraine with defense equipment worth a total of €2.5 billion.

This package, meticulously coordinated with Ukrainian counterparts, aims to provide vital support amidst the challenging frontline conditions. "Now, more than ever, our support must be bolstered," asserts Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen. For operational security reasons, further details regarding the contents, delivery methods, or timeline of this aid are not disclosed by the Defense Ministry.

In December, Finland delivered its 26th installment of defense aid to Ukraine, which included winter gear for military personnel.

Additionally, Finland acknowledged that its territory has been used for training Ukrainian military personnel, including specialized training sessions conducted by instructors for various combat directions.

