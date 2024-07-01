Finland grants US access to 15 military bases in strategic defense pact Monday, July 1, 2024 1:55:00 PM

The Finnish Parliament has approved the defence cooperation agreement and granted the US access to 15 military sites, as reported by the state broadcaster Yle.

The agreement pertains to the use of four airbases, a military port, and a railway in northern Finland. It also includes provisions for the storage of military equipment.

Under the terms of the agreement, the US is allowed to deploy its military personnel and equipment at the designated locations. Finnish authorities will ensure the safety of the sites utilised by the Americans.

According to Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, Helsinki and Washington plan to deepen their defence cooperation. The US has similar agreements with more than 20 other countries. This contract establishes the basis for a continuous American military presence in Finland.

As noted earlier, in December 2023, the US and Finland signed a defence cooperation agreement. Reuters reports that among the 15 sites are four airbases, a military port, and a railway in the north of the country . Storage facilities for military equipment are to be situated along routes leading to the Russian border.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.