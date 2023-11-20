Finland prepares to shut last operating border crossings with Russia over migrant concerns Monday, November 20, 2023 9:30:13 AM

On Tuesday, November 22, Finland may close the remaining border crossing points that are still operating on the land border with Russia, reported the Finnish newspaper IltaLehti.

According to the newspaper, the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo may make a decision on Monday that all crossing points on the land border with Russia will be closed on Tuesday night.

Based on the available intelligence, the Finnish government made an assessment that the Russian authorities are involved in transporting illegal asylum seekers to the Finnish border.The government has decided to prepare for the possibility of closing the entire eastern border, so that Finland would convey a strong message to Russia that Finland does not accept the use of migrants as a means of pressure.

Commenting on this decision, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, stated that Finland has "invented reasons" for closing the border and called the accusations that Russian border guards intentionally bring migrants to the Finnish border to provoke a crisis, unacceptable.

According to Peskov, "border crossings are used by those who have a legitimate right to do so, and in this regard our border guards fully adhere to all their official instructions."

"It only evokes deep regret, because we had long-standing and very good relations with Finland, pragmatic and based on mutual respect. And of course, we regret that these relations have been replaced by such an exceptionally Russophobic position that the leaders of this country have adopted," the press secretary of the Russian president said.

On November 14, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo admitted the possibility of a complete closure of the border with Russia due to the increase in asylum seekers.

On November 16, Finland decided to close the border crossing points of Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra, and Niirala due to a surge in illegal migrants.

