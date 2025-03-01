Finland's President Stubb pledges support for Ukraine amid tensions with Trump Saturday, March 1, 2025 6:11:49 PM

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has declared that Ukraine's heroic struggle in the war initiated by Russia is a matter of its very survival as a nation. He emphasized that Finland understands what Ukraine is currently going through. Ukraine is not only fighting for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity but also for European security, freedom, and a rules-based world order. " The heroic fight of Ukraine against Russia’s war of aggression is about the existence of Ukraine as a nation. We in Finland understand what Ukraine is going through. Ukraine is fighting not only for her independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also for European security, freedom and the rules-based world order. Ukraine and its democratically elected leaders deserve all our respect and support. We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," Stubb declared. He stressed that both Ukraine and its democratically elected leadership deserve support and respect.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House earlier than scheduled on Friday following a tense conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Later, Trump accused Zelensky of showing "disdain" for the United States and claimed that he was "not ready for peace". Shortly after, many world leaders expressed their support for Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression. Democratic governors in the United States also condemned Trump's pressure on the Ukrainian president at the White House. Meanwhile, officials within Trump's administration sided with him, demanding an apology from Zelensky.

Currently, Trump's implementation of the "peace through strength" formula is not evident; instead, there is talk of resetting relations with Moscow and hurling insults toward Kyiv. It seems Trump is tempted to opt for peace at any price, without real security guarantees for Ukraine.

