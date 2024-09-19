Finland to host two NATO headquarters as Sweden prepares to lead Advanced Land Forces Thursday, September 19, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Finland is planning to establish two NATO headquarters within its borders, reports Yle, citing tentative plans that have yet to be approved.

The proposed NATO Land Command HQ for Northern Europe is expected to be situated in the city of Mikkeli, where both Finnish and foreign officers will operate. Additionally, the advanced NATO Land Forces HQ is anticipated to be located in northern Finland, potentially in Sodankylä or Rovaniemi.

Defense ministers from Sweden and Finland have announced that Sweden is prepared to take command of the NATO advanced land forces to be based in Finland. Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized that the decision on the headquarters locations will be driven by military strategy rather than regional politics.

This development comes as Finland continues its support to Ukraine, providing a 25th military aid package estimated at 118 million euros. Helsinki has already delivered military assistance worth 2.3 billion euros to Kyiv.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.