Finland to station up to 5,000 NATO troops near Russian border Friday, August 23, 2024 10:30:27 AM

In a strategic move to bolster its defense capabilities against external threats, Finland has agreed to station a NATO armored brigade on its soil. The new unit, consisting of 4,000 to 5,000 soldiers and officers, is being formed and will be based in the city of Mikkeli, near the Russian border, reports the Finnish news outlet Iltalehti, citing sources within the North Atlantic Alliance and security services.

"Finland's Defense Forces and the government have concluded that the presence of NATO troops on Finnish territory is necessary to enhance preventive deterrence," the report states. It also notes that Swedish and Norwegian military personnel will be part of this armored brigade. Public announcements from NATO officials and Finnish authorities are expected in the coming weeks. "The decisions have already been made," Iltalehti confirms, citing its sources.

A NATO headquarters will be established in Mikkeli to oversee the military operations, reporting directly to the alliance's headquarters in Norfolk, on the US East Coast. Planning for the headquarters has been underway since last spring, according to Iltalehti. Deputy Commander of NATO Joint Operations Command in Norfolk, British Rear Admiral Tim Henry, visited Mikkeli during that period. "We want to send a direct message to the Russians—and do so publicly. The alliance is very clear in its position: Russia poses a threat to the Euro-Atlantic region," Henry emphasized during his visit.

Finland joined NATO in 2023, ending a 75-year period of neutrality. As a result, NATO's shared border with Russia doubled, stretching to 2,600 kilometers.

