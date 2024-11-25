Finnish aluminum exports to Russia surge in 2024 Monday, November 25, 2024 4:00:29 PM

According to Finnish customs data, during the first nine months of 2024, Finland exported aluminum worth $22.3 million to Russia, compared to just $11.3 million over the same period in 2023, broadcaster YLE reports.

This marks a twofold increase in aluminum exports to Russia. It's noted that the aluminum is either shipped via sea routes or transported through the Baltic countries. Presently, aluminum sales constitute the main category of Finnish exports to Russia. Finland houses three major aluminum producers—Tikka Spikes, Scason, and Turvanasta.

As per YLE, Turvanasta is the primary driver behind this increased export to Russia. Turvanasta's CEO, Mikko Salakari, pointed out that the company management cannot dictate where their clients deliver purchased products. A year ago, he admitted to exporting to Russia but promised the company wouldn't renew contracts entailing aluminum shipments to Russia. Now, according to him, the only way to prevent such deliveries is to halt all sales and close down the business entirely. Meanwhile, the Finnish Foreign Ministry highlighted that there are no sanctions against selling aluminum to the Russian side, implicating that the activity itself isn’t illegal.

However, the moral implications "rest on the conscience" of company leadership, as it's quite possible that the supplied metal is utilized for military industry needs. Previously, the Helsinki District Court seized Russian assets in Finland following a lawsuit by the Ukrainian company Naftogaz seeking compensation for losses incurred after expropriation of its property in Crimea.

