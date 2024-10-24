Finnish Border Guard permanently closes temporary border crossings with Russia amid migrant influx concerns Thursday, October 24, 2024 11:00:53 AM

In a statement, the Finnish Border Guard announced the complete closure of the temporary border crossings "Parikkala" and "Inari" along the Russia-Finland border.

The Parikkala crossing ceased operations in 2022 due to Russian timber export restrictions, while the Inari crossing was closed in 2021. The necessary measures for closure will be implemented, including the removal of border crossing signs. Since mid-November 2023, Finland has been shutting down other checkpoints along the border with Russia.

This decision by Finnish authorities was prompted by an influx of migrants, primarily from Middle Eastern countries, transiting from Russia and seeking asylum. The closure was initially slated until December 14, then after a brief reopening, was extended to mid-January, and subsequently, for an additional month.

In July, the Finnish parliament passed a law barring entry for asylum seekers arriving from Russia, including those transiting from third countries. As reported by The Insider, last year's refugee influx was orchestrated by Russian security forces.

Evidence was uncovered linking the crisis at the Finnish border to the same entities orchestrating the similar crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

