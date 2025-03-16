Finnish President Stubb: Russia reluctant to agree to ceasefire in Ukraine Sunday, March 16, 2025 1:00:25 PM

In a blunt assessment, Finnish President Alexander Stubb laid bare the situation: Kyiv seeks peace and a ceasefire, but Moscow does not. Russia is playing the long game in Ukraine, with no desire for a ceasefire or peace, said Stubb following a "coalition of the willing" conference organized by the UK.

"Putin is not striving for a truce, a ceasefire, or peace. His primary goal—destroying Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity—remains unchanged. Hopefully, we can continue Western pressure to force Russia into a ceasefire," said Stubb. He's highlighted the formation of a coalition of countries eager to support Ukraine, involving around 30 like-minded nations from Europe and beyond. The UK and France, he says, are taking the lead, with all parties clearly seeing: Kyiv wants peace and a ceasefire, Moscow does not.

Following talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine expressed readiness for a 30-day frontline ceasefire. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, "the ball is now in Russia's court".

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russia supports a ceasefire in Ukraine but noted there are nuances. He emphasized Ukraine should cease mobilization and military preparation and stop receiving weapons from allies.

According to Washington Post, classified U.S. intelligence reports as of early March cast doubt on Putin's willingness to end the war against Ukraine.

