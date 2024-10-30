Fire breaks out at Russian research institute involved in nuclear missile production Wednesday, October 30, 2024 5:16:00 PM

A fire broke out on October 30 at the Central Research Institute of Special Machine-Building (TsNIISM) in the suburban town of Khotkovo, a critical enterprise in Russia’s military-industrial complex. This institute is renowned for its development of composite containers for the Russian strategic missile complex "Topol-M," which can be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Reports suggest the blaze started in one of the workshops during equipment testing, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters, reports the Ukrainian news outlet Militarnyi, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke from different parts of the city. While official causes of the fire have not yet been disclosed, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) claimed that insulation material allegedly ignited. No injuries were reported. Later, the administration of the Sergiyev Posad urban district confirmed that the fire in Khottkovo was "extinguished over an area of 100 sq. meters." Local media reported, "At 09:32, a fire department received an alert about a fire at one of the manufacturing workshops on Zavodskoy Street in Khottkovo. EMERCOM reported that insulation was burning inside a hangar."

TsNIISM plays a pivotal role in Russia’s defense capabilities, emphasizing its significance by manufacturing elements for nuclear armament systems.

Additionally, the institution contributes to the development of carrier rockets like "Ariane" and "Proton." TsNIISM also designs structural elements for various industrial sectors, such as petrochemicals, transportation, and energy.

