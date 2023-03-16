Fire breaks out at the Russian FSB building in Rostov Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:40:00 AM

The FSB border guard building is on fire in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, reports Russian media. Eyewitnesses reported that they heard an explosion before the fire broke out in the building on Sivers Avenue.

The Telegram channel SHOT reports that all people were told to leave the building. 20 firefighter units are on the scene. All the cars were also removed from the area. The territory was cordoned off. Traffic police officers blocked Sivers Avenue. It is reported that there is no threat of fire spreading to neighboring buildings.

According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by explosions in a two-story warehouse with an area of 880 square meters. The brick warehouse building is engulfed in flames.

An eyewitness posted a video and said that the explosion happened right before his eyes when he was talking on the phone.

"All the windows were blown out. I think someone was hurt there. It just exploded, the roof bounced. Something exploded there. Rigidly. And there are military. I do not know whether it is a terrorist attack or not," the witness commented.

The project of the Russian independent journalists ASTRA published the moment of the explosion in the FSB building.

One dead and two injured have been reported as a result of the fire.

According to the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the wiring.

"The fire caused explosions of containers with fuel and lubricants. The fire spread over an area of 800 square meters, resulting in the collapse of two walls. 14 units of equipment and 63 personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation are involved in extinguishing the fire," Golubev said.

