Fire Shield-2024 multinational military exercises begin in Moldova Monday, August 5, 2024 10:16:40 AM

The multinational military exercises "Fire Shield-2024" began in Moldova on Monday, August 5, involving military personnel from the United States and Romania, as reported by Point. The exercises aim to enhance operational capabilities and improve the interoperability of forces.

The Moldovan National Army's artillery and military-technical units will participate in the exercises. The maneuvers, which have been a staple in Moldova since 2015, will continue until August 23 this year.

In related news, Taiwan recently launched military exercises simulating combat operations against the People’s Republic of China.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.