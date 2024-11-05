First clashes between Ukrainian Forces and North Korean soldiers reported in Russia's Kursk Region Tuesday, November 5, 2024 9:36:00 AM

In Russia's Kursk region, initial skirmishes have occurred between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers, Suspilne reports, citing intelligence sources. According to these sources, major confrontations have "not yet begun."

Notably, Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation with Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, previously mentioned that North Korean troops have engaged with Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk area.

Just days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the involvement of these soldiers in combat within the Kursk region was a matter of days, not months. [

Russian president Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft law to the State Duma to ratify a pact on "comprehensive strategic partnership" between Russia and North Korea.

Additionally, thousands of North Korean troops are currently training in Russia and could be sent to Ukraine by the end of the year.

In preparation, a battalion of North Korean soldiers is being formed within a Russian brigade.

Furthermore, over 11,000 North Korean troops are being trained by Russia to participate in the war in Ukraine, with readiness expected by November.

South Korean intelligence indicates that North Korea plans to deploy 12,000 soldiers, including a special forces unit, to the Ukrainian frontlines.

A video released by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications purports to show North Korean soldiers receiving equipment, allegedly filmed at the Sergeevsky training ground in Russia's Primorsky Krai. North Korean troops are now reportedly present in Ukraine.

During discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui expressed North Korea's commitment to continued support for Russia until what they termed "victory day."

