First documented execution of Russian soldiers by command unearthed: explosive investigation reveals shocking details Thursday, October 3, 2024 10:31:41 PM

In an explosive revelation, the independent news outlet Astra has published excerpts from an order initiating the first known criminal case regarding the execution of seven Russian soldiers by their own command. This information corroborates earlier findings reported by Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne in the summer.

According to the order, in the early morning hours of July 4, 2023, three soldiers from the 6th Motor Rifle Division—identified as Boriskin, Chukanov, and Timonin under the command of deputy division commander Yevgeny Malyshko—transported seven of their comrades to a private house in the occupied area of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region. They were forced into a basement where "taking advantage of the proximity to the combat zone and the absence of random witnesses," the perpetrators detonated at least five F-1 grenades and finished off survivors with a silenced 6P9 pistol. After the gruesome act, Malyshko, Timonin, and another soldier from the same unit—identified as Muriy G.L., who acted as the driver and provided the murder weapon—burned the bodies and the vehicle used in the operation over the course of two weeks. This was carried out on the orders of division commander Marat Ospanov. Consequently, a criminal case was launched on charges of abuse of power, unlawful detention, and the murder of two or more individuals.

Suspilne's original investigation , originally broken in an article and later translated into Russian by Mediazona, initially shed light on these grim events. Journalists obtained a copy of the order and spoke with multiple witnesses, although the document itself had not been published at the time. The reasons behind these executions traced back to the soldiers' complaints about "unbearable service conditions"—including lack of access to hygiene facilities, food supplies, malfunctioning gear, and inadequate equipment. These grievances led to a change in command of the 1307th regiment, prompting Ospanov to enforce absolute obedience by any means necessary.

Soldiers were reportedly unlawfully detained, beaten, and tortured. Investigators believe that the murders were an attempt by the command to cover up these unlawful detentions and beatings. The case involves a total of 19 victims, 11 of whom were freed by military prosecutors initiating the investigation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.