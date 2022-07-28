For several weeks Russian troops unable to advance into Donetsk region Thursday, July 28, 2022 12:00:19 PM

Russians are putting pressure on Ukrainian troops from all sides but are unable to break into the big cities of the Donetsk region. For several weeks the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been keeping the Russian troops almost in one place, said the head of the Luhansk Regional Administration Serhiy Haidai. According to him, the Russian retreated again after the attack on the section between Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

Haidai said that Russia increasingly sends assault groups to attack Ukrainian positions and uses aircraft.

"Only from the air, the Russians carried out at least four strikes. Unfortunately, two missiles reached their targets. Our settlements were shelled four times by mortars. Currently, six out of the seven enemy attacks have been repulsed. During four of them, the occupier used tanks to increase the fire impact," Haidai said.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Administration added that almost everywhere the Russians were forced to withdraw and suffered losses.

"They were faced with despair again on the section between Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyanske," he said.

At the same time, there is still no water, gas and electricity in Severodonetsk.

"The restoration of critical infrastructure in Severodonetsk has already been repeatedly postponed but are not able to postpone the beginning of the school year," Haidai said.

There are currently only 500 children in Severodonetsk who are ready to go to school.

"It should be noted that before the Russian invasion, there were 20 schools. Many of them were completely full," said Haidai.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.