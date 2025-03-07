For the first time, Ukraine uses French Mirage jets to counter Russian missile attack Friday, March 7, 2025 2:15:49 PM

Ukraine's newly acquired French wartime asset, the Mirage 2000, a multi-role, fourth-generation fighter jet, was thrust into action following Russia's recent missile barrage. This sophisticated aircraft, delivered to Ukraine just a month ago, was instrumental in countering the night-time assault on March 7, 2025, targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack included a variety of missile types.

Ukrainian air defenses, comprising anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire teams, alongside fighter jet reconnaissance including the F-16 and newly acquired Mirage-2000s, were activated. "For the first time, the Mirage-2000s were involved in repelling hostile air attacks, having only arrived in Ukraine a month ago."

Known worldwide, the Mirage 2000 is a legacy of France's aviation engineering, developed in the 1970s by Dassault. This tactical fighter has been in service since 1984, held in the arsenals of numerous nations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Its unique "tailless" delta wing design incorporates a sweeping 58-degree angle from the leading edge, and is powered by an advanced fly-by-wire control system backed by a robust wing structure predominantly made of epoxy-based boron and carbon-fiber materials.

The concerted missile attack spanned the deployment of Kalibr, Iskander, and S-300 systems, primarily targeting Ukraine's gas industry infrastructure. The Ukrainian Air Force detected 261 air threats, including 67 missiles of various types and 194 attack UAVs along with decoy drones, notable among them:

- 35 X-101/X-55CM cruise missiles

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles

- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

- 4 S-300 surface-to-air missiles

- 8 X-59/69 guided aerial missiles

- 194 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other drone imitators

Proving their mettle, Ukrainian defenses confirmed the downing of 134 airborne threats in a significant defensive feat:

- 25 X-101/X-55CM cruise missiles

- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles

- 1 X-59/69 guided aerial missile

- 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs among other drones

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.