Former Commander of the Polish Ground Forces: American weapons are likely already on their way to Ukraine Sunday, April 21, 2024 9:30:25 PM

The US House of Representatives has begun the process of approving a new aid package for Ukraine, with the delivery of support already underway. Ukrinform reports, citing comments by military expert Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of the Polish Land Forces and former deputy minister of national defense, the first shipments of weapons are being sent to Ukraine following the House's decision.

The expert believes that although the details of these deliveries are not known, the aid is already on its way, stirring both concern and fear in Russia as Ukraine is poised to receive crucial resources that could alter the conflict's dynamics.

Skrzypczak remarks that the assistance, albeit drastically overdue by half a year, arrives at a pivotal time. Despite previous delays in support, the Ukrainian military has demonstrated remarkable valor and capability in defending the nation under incredibly challenging conditions.

According to the expert, this support indicates two significant developments in the war: the provision of vital aid to the Ukrainian military and the United States reasserting its leadership role in coordinating the "Ukrainian coalition" of countries assisting Ukraine in its defense against aggression.

Skrzypczak points out that Russian authoritarianism exploited democracy to delay support, but now the US's unexpected move suggests a shifted trajectory, causing Russia to become anxious and, crucially, to seek defensive measures.

The general speculates that critical battlefield necessities like ammunition might already be on their way to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Key components, including 155mm artillery shells and short- and long-range missiles for the HIMARS systems, are expected soon, along with air defense systems and munitions vital for protecting military and civilian targets.

General Waldemar Skrzypczak is a prominent military figure in Poland, highly respected both domestically and internationally. He led a Polish division in Iraq and served as the commander of the country's Land Forces. His departure from the position was triggered by a conflict with civilian ministry leaders accused of encroaching on military affairs and reducing the armed forces' defensive capabilities and power.

The US House of Representatives has passed Bill HR8035 "On Additional Security Appropriations for Ukraine – 2024," proposing $60 billion in aid. It obtained the necessary majority, with 311 representatives voting in favor, surpassing the required threshold of 218 votes.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that American assistance would provide a significant resource for Ukraine's victory and reconstruction. He expressed gratitude to members of both the Republican and Democratic parties for supporting the aid package.

Shmyhal outlined that the aid package includes $61 billion in total, with $49.9 billion allocated for defense spending, $7.8 billion to support the budget, $1.57 billion in economic assistance, and an additional $400 million earmarked for humanitarian demining and border protection.

