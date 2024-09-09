Former Deputy Head of Russian Tank Academy found murdered on Tank Crew Day Monday, September 9, 2024 10:02:43 PM

Valery Khaanin, the former deputy head of the Kazan Tank Academy, has been found murdered. His body was discovered on Tank Crew Day, a national observance in Russia, celebrated annually in July. The grim discovery was reported by the Russian media outlet Baza.

Khaanin, 69, was celebrating Tank Crew Day with friends before tragedy struck. His wife discovered his body upon returning from their dacha. After being unable to enter their apartment, she called emergency services. Khaanin's body, wrapped in a rug, was found in the boiler room, showing multiple stab wounds, according to preliminary reports.

Russian media detailed that Khaanin studied in the same class as Valery Gerasimov. "From the beginning of our training to graduation, we were together," Khaanin was quoted in the media.

Khaanin served as the deputy head of the Kazan Tank Academy for weaponry from 1993 to 1997. After leaving the military in 1997, he ventured into business.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a murder investigation, but no suspect has been apprehended.

Meanwhile, significant changes are expected in Russia's defense structures in the coming months. This was stated by Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This follows the news of the former Russian Deputy Defense Minister, retired General Dmitry Bulgakov, who is facing fraud charges.

