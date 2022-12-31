Former DPR Defense minister Girkin predicts Russia’s collapse in 2023 Saturday, December 31, 2022 12:35:23 PM

The former "Defense Minister" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Igor Girkin,who is wanted by the Netherlands and Ukraine, summed up the results of 2022 and gave a forecast for the next year 2023.

Among the main "achievements" of the outgoing year, he predicted a major geopolitical defeat for Russia and the failure of Russia’s “special operation", which was planned "as an easy campaign for homespun coats" with a change of leadership in Kyiv. Girkin blamed the failures of the Russian army on the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the country's military leadership. According to Girkin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and the head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov are the ones who are the most responsible for the failures.

"Shoygu failed the special military operation, turned our army into a parade institution good only for fireworks and holiday events. If you do not replace this thief Shoygu and this cretin chief of the general staff, then the war will be lost," Girkin said.

Predicting the events of the coming year, he said that Russia will not only withdraw from Ukraine, but also lose its own territories. "Kuban will be occupied, and Sochi will be occupied, and Crimea will be occupied. And not only that. Everything that will look "tasty" to respected Western and not only partners, everything will also be occupied," Girkin said.

He also noted that in general, 2023 will be a year of a significant deterioration in life and serious upheavals for both the people of Russia and Ukraine.

