Former Gazprom regional CEO Lenar Mansurov arrested for alleged bribery

Lenar Mansurov, the former CEO of "Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Makhachkala," has been arrested on charges of accepting a particularly large bribe. This was confirmed on Friday, July 11, by attorney Vladislav Zhivaev from the law firm "Mushailev, Udzensky, Rybakov & Partners." The arrest information is also recorded in the Savelovsky District Court's files in Moscow.

The Telegram channel Baza reports that Mansurov has been placed in an investigation detention center.

Lenar Mansurov took up the role of CEO at "Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Makhachkala" on May 5, 2022. By March 2023, he had been dismissed from his position. Before this, Mansurov spent 13 years as the deputy director at the Sosnogorsk Gas Processing Plant within "Gazprom Pererabotka," as noted by RBC Agency. More recently, until April, he was the Deputy CEO for Government Relations at "Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Ufa."

Mansurov's arrest marks the second high-profile detention of a Gazprom regional structure leader this year. In March, "Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Tambov's" CEO Roman Stefanov was arrested after drugs were seized from him and "Vodgazkhod" head Ruslan Bragarnik, The Insider reminds readers. In April, a court altered Stefanov's pre-trial measure from detention to house arrest.

