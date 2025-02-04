Former German Chancellor Schröder hospitalized amid controversy over Russia ties and Nord Stream 2 involvement Tuesday, February 4, 2025 3:30:26 PM

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been hospitalized with severe emotional exhaustion, following a period of severe public and political fallout precipitated by the Kremlin's war. Schröder, once a pivotal ally of Moscow in Europe, found himself advocating for Russian interests, promoting projects such as Nord Stream 2, and deepening Germany’s reliance on Russian energy. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine marked a turning point that undermined his career, leading to his exclusion from political circles in Germany and the commencement of investigations into his activities.

According to Der Spiegel, Schröder admitted to a clinic with symptoms of emotional burnout, accompanied by profound exhaustion, memory issues, and sleep disturbances. These developments arise amidst repeated inquiries about his involvement in Nord Stream 2's development. The mental and physical toll of public scrutiny has proven overwhelming for the former chancellor, with revelations of his ties to Russia over the past three years significantly damaging his reputation.

In Germany, Schröder has lost political respect and faces multiple investigations, forcing him to explain his past actions. Once a prominent figure in Germany, his reputation as a Kremlin influencer has rendered him an outcast in the West. Since leaving office in 2005, Schröder became a key lobbyist for Russia, promoting its energy projects and justifying the Kremlin's policies.

His defense of Russia's military actions in Ukraine has added moral strain, contributing to his hospitalization.

Schröder's downfall marks the beginning of a broader reckoning for supporters of Moscow, as he now symbolizes the collapse of the Kremlin’s strategy to co-opt Western politicians.

