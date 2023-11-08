Former head of Luhansk People’s Republic militia killed in car explosion Wednesday, November 8, 2023 9:00:00 AM

"In the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on Wednesday morning, November 8, the so-called former head of the 'people's militia of Luhansk People’s Republic' Mikhail Filiponeko was killed," reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"He was involved in the organization of prisons in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, where prisoners of war and civilian hostages were subjected to inhuman torture," added the intelligence directorate in a statement on Telegram.

This is not the first attempt on Filiponeko's life, as his car was previously targeted in a bombing on February 21, 2023, causing injuries to the driver. Filiponeko held the position of deputy of the Lenin district council in Luhansk from 2006 to 2010 and ran unsuccessfully for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2012 from the "New Policy" party.

The intelligence agency collaborated with members of the resistance movement to carry out a special operation, resulting in Filiponeko's death at the scene during a car explosion.

