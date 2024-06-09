Former pro-Russian mayor of Kupyansk critically wounded in assassination attempt Sunday, June 9, 2024 10:00:02 AM

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (known as GUR) has announced an assassination attempt on the former mayor of Kupiansk, Hennadiy Matsegora. While GUR has reported the incident, it has refrained from claiming responsibility for the attempt.

Russian Telegram channels Mash and Shot have corroborated the information. According to these sources, the assassination attempt took place in Stary Oskol, near the home of the former Ukrainian municipal official. It is reported that Matsegora survived and has been transported to Moscow for treatment. Ukrainian intelligence describes his condition as critical.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, "Matsegora voluntarily cooperated fully with the Russian occupiers," which resulted in him signing the "protocol for the creation of the so-called occupation administration of Kharkiv."

Hennadiy Matsegora, a member of the pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform — For Life," became mayor of Kupyansk in 2020. Following the start of large-scale military actions in Ukraine, he declared his primary objective as "preventing military actions and casualties in the city."

During the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region in September 2022, Russian forces withdrew from Kupyansk. According to GUR, Matsegora "fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region," where he was placed under "intense security."

In late February 2022, Ukraine's General Prosecutor’s Office notified the Kupyansk mayor of suspicion in attempting to violate the territorial integrity and inviolability of the country as a public official and in high treason. These charges carry a potential punishment of 15 years imprisonment or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.