Former Russia’s Nuclear Agency Chief warns of imminent strategic security collapse following Ukrainian drone strike on Russian radar station Saturday, May 25, 2024 3:00:33 PM

Former head of Roscosmos and ex-Deputy Prime Minister for the Defense Industry Dmitry Rogozin has claimed that the world is teetering on the edge of an "irreversible collapse of the strategic security of nuclear powers."

In his post on Telegram, Rogozin has confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian early warning radar station in the Krasnodar region.

According to the former head of Roscosmos, a Ukrainian drone targeted a "key element of the strategic nuclear forces' combat control system."

"Washington will have to fully answer for the current and future crimes of the frantic Ukrainian leadership. Thus, we are not just on the brink; we are already over the edge, beyond which, if the enemy's actions are not halted, an irreversible collapse of the strategic security of nuclear powers will begin," Rogozin wrote.

The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defence have yet to comment on the damage to the early warning system.

Military experts note that the incident involves the Voronezh-DM radar station, capable of detecting the launch of ballistic nuclear missiles at a distance of up to 6,000 km. Additionally, this installation could issue alerts about the launches of ATACMS missiles used by Ukrainian forces.

