Former Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister claims UK was ready to fight in Ukraine, held back by US Thursday, January 18, 2024 8:00:28 PM

The UK was ready to enter the war against Russia, but the US held them back, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lana Zerkal, told Natalya Moseychuk, host of the 1+1 talk show Right to Power, in an interview. She stated that members of the House of Lords in the British Parliament were willing to fight against Russia, but they cannot do so because the United States opposes it.

"During the summer of 2022, I was in parliament in London, and the lords openly said: 'If not for Biden's policy, we would already be openly part of this military operation. And they (Americans) are holding us back. They have an internal request recognizing that this war is deliberate,'" Zerkal recounted.

She noted that the significance of the conflict in Ukraine is well understood in the UK.

"When we report that we've acquired 101 armored personnel carriers in Britain, it always sparks interest among British journalists. Brits really like it when something British is fighting somewhere and helping to win," said Ukrainian volunteer activist Serhiy Pritula.

He added that Britons actively donate to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially when local media report that Ukrainians have bought British equipment.

British journalist Dominic Lawson in an article for The Sunday Times, published January 14, reported that the Biden administration may be uninterested in a complete and decisive victory of Ukraine over Russia.

It was previously reported that US President Joe Biden met with congress members on January 17 to discuss financial aid to Ukraine. However, the meeting at the White House did little to break the stalemate regarding assistance to Ukraine.

