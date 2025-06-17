Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister predicts imminent collapse of Russia Tuesday, June 17, 2025 9:00:51 AM

Volodymyr Ohryzko, Ukraine's former Foreign Minister, has expressed a stark view regarding the future of Russia, suggesting that the nation is nearing the final chapter of its existence. In a candid discussion, he emphasized that the collapse of Russia can occur spontaneously, regardless of Western influence, due to existing internal factors.

During an appearance on the Espreso TV channel, where Ohryzko boldly stated, "Russia has reached the final line of its development. It will not hold under any circumstances. We just do not know what exactly will be the impetus for its collapse — it could be anything: the murder of a student in Makhachkala, a fire in Ulan-Ude, or another event."

According to Ohryzko, the nation is facing a critical phase reminiscent of the former USSR, slowly deteriorating from within, independent of external pressures. He touched upon the unpredictability of Russia's long-term future, positing that surviving until 2030 would be a substantial achievement in itself. "If Russia survives until 2030, it will already be a big success. However, most likely not," he stated, underscoring the urgency of intervening to prevent Russia from continuing as a global destabilizing force.

Adding to this narrative, a report from the Financial Times indicates that nearly half of foreign policy specialists believe Russia is on a path to either becoming a failed state or collapsing by 2033, further cementing Ohryzko's perspective.

