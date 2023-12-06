Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva found dead in Russia amidst claims of Kyiv's involvement Wednesday, December 6, 2023 12:50:00 PM

Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva has been found dead in Russia. The pro-Russian Ukrainian politician's body was discovered in the village of Suponevo in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, according to RIA Novosti.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, Kiva had a cut wound on his right temple and a bruise on the left side of his face. His body was found lying on the snow in the park area of the Velich Country Club hotel in Suponevo. TASS, citing emergency services, also reported that Kiva had a wound on his head. The circumstances and cause of death are currently unknown. There have been no official confirmations of the former Ukrainian MP's murder.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media, citing sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), are writing about Kyiv's involvement in Kiva's murder. "The collaborator was eliminated with firearms", "the SBU is responsible for his murder", reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources within the security forces. National broadcaster Suspilne also reports that this was a special operation by the SBU. The Ukrainian intelligence agency has not officially commented on Kiva's death.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence's Main Intelligence Directorate, confirmed in an interview with Suspilne that Kiva had been killed. "This fate will befall other traitors, as well as supporters of the Putin regime," he added.

Ilya Kiva was a member of the nationalist organization "Right Sector" before becoming a member of the Ukrainian parliament for the pro-Russian and now banned faction "Opposition Platform - For Life". In January 2022, Kiva flew to Spain and then to Moscow. In March, he was charged with state treason and stripped of his parliamentary mandate.

On the same day, a car belonging to National Council "deputy" of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" Oleg Popov was detonated in Luhansk. He succumbed to his injuries, wrote Yuri Yurov, "deputy of the LPR parliament," in a Telegram message. He also stated that the first assassination attempt on Popov was allegedly carried out in September 2022, and the Ukrainian Security Service was allegedly behind it.

