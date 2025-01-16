Former Wagner mercenaries join Ukrainian Forces after ending Russian contracts in Africa, says RDK Commander Thursday, January 16, 2025 10:26:28 AM

The head of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) claims that several former Wagner Group mercenaries have declined contracts in Africa to join Ukrainian Defense Forces. Denis Nikitin, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, known by his callsign White Rex, which operates as a unit under Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, shared with journalists from Novosti.LIVE insights about these former mercenaries.

The fighters ended their Russian contracts in Africa to align with the the Russian Volunteer Corps fighting on Ukrainian side. According to Nikitin, these mercenaries broke ties with Russia for ethical reasons.

"They have a notion of honor and conscience, of right and wrong," Nikitin assured.

Although the Wagner group gained notoriety in Ukraine as brutal operators ruthless to both adversaries and allies, some fighters refused to participate in war crimes and opted to aid the struggle against Russian invaders. Notably, following a failed coup led by Yevgeny Prigozhin in the summer of 2023, some Wagner mercenaries were redeployed to Africa.

At the same time, reports of former Wagner fighters siding with Ukraine are not new.

On December 24, 2024, Denis Nikitin addressed a press conference revealing that for many Ukrainians, the involvement of Russians in combat against Russia is like a "red rag to a bull."

This sentiment is especially poignant for those fighters who brought terror to the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region during its occupation.

On November 14, 2024, Nikitin himself, was sentenced to life in Russia for the second time, charged with treason and terrorism.

