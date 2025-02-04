Founder of DPR's ArBat battalion Armen Sarkisyan reportedly killed by suicide bomber Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12:34:57 PM

A suicide bomber might have been responsible for the explosion that killed Armen "Gorlovsky" Sarkisyan in Moscow on February 3, reports Russian state new agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian law enforcement agencies.

According to Russian channel 112, the explosion's epicenter was on Sarkisyan's body. Preliminary investigations suggest it was an MON-50 mine, detonated just as Sarkisyan exited an elevator.

"Allegedly, the bomber was previously convicted Armenian citizen. Two main theories are being considered—the Ukrainian connection related to Sarkisyan's role as the creator of the 'Arbat' battalion, and competition over the tobacco market. Sarkisyan was one of the country's largest tobacco suppliers," reports channel 112. The suicide bomber might have ties to elite military units.

The killer is identified as Parur K., aged 55, as per 112's source. He has a criminal history. A sword tattoo on his left calf suggests possible past affiliations with paratroopers or other elite units.

Several alleged accomplices of the killer have been detained and are being questioned by authorities.

It was previously reported that an assassination attempt on Sarkisyan, the president of the Boxing Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic and founder of the "ArBat" battalion, took place on February 3 at the upscale residential complex "Scarlet Sails" in Moscow.

Sarkisyan is a wanted figure in Ukraine, involved in a criminal case investigating the murder of Ukrainian journalist Vyacheslav Veremiy, and is allegedly an organizer of 'Titushki' gangs known for targeting Euromaidan participants.

The explosion at the residential complex also claimed the life of one of Sarkisyan’s guards and injured "Myrotvorets" list figure Oleg Kaspırovich and former Yanukovych guard Sergey Shkryabatovsky.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.