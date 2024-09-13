Four Americans found guilty of espionage in high-profile Kremlin-linked case Friday, September 13, 2024 12:30:08 PM

In a bombshell verdict, a U.S. court has found four Americans guilty of engaging in illegal activities on behalf of Russia, coordinated by FSB-linked Alexander Ionov.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged four citizens with conspiracy to act in Russia's interest, revealing their ties with Alexander Ionov, head of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia. According to "Radio Svoboda", the court identified the individuals as 82-year-old Omali Yeshitela and 78-year-old Penny Hess from St. Louis, 34-year-old Jesse Nevel, and 38-year-old Augustus Romain Jr. from Atlanta.

Prosecutors highlighted that from May 2015 to July 2022, the defendants allegedly engaged in activities designed to destabilize U.S. society. Their efforts included participating in anti-American campaigns and organizing events aimed at sowing social and political discord. They reportedly propagated pro-Russian narratives and misinformation to erode trust in the U.S. government, which prosecutors allege enabled the FSB to manipulate public opinion.

All four individuals were found to have deep connections with Ionov, who is known for his years-long collaboration with the FSB. His operations involved supporting pro-Russian political movements within the U.S., aiding convicted Maria Butina, and coordinating activist groups to relay information beneficial to Russian intelligence services.

Maria Butina, a Russian national convicted in the U.S. for conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, admitted in 2018 to efforts to infiltrate American political circles. She was deported to Russia in 2019.

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison, although sentencing dates have yet to be determined.

