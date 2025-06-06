Fourth Polish-based volunteer group enlists in Ukrainian military Friday, June 6, 2025 12:00:51 PM

A new wave of volunteers has stepped forward to join the Ukrainian Legion. On Friday, June 6, several dozen Ukrainian citizens residing abroad signed contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lublin, Poland. This group is noted to have more candidates eager to join than the previous ones.

This event marks the fourth group of volunteers entering into agreements with the Ukrainian military. Among them are Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Moldova, and the Czech Republic.

Peter Gorkusha, a representative from the recruitment center at the Ukrainian Consulate General in Lublin, highlighted the enthusiasm among this group. "This batch includes both men and women. Notably, over 20% of the volunteers are between 18 and 24 years old," he remarked.

Youth in this wave predominantly seek to serve in UAV units, while women are opting to become medics or communication specialists. Those over 40 are largely interested in roles as driver-mechanics.

Following the contract signings, these volunteers will undergo a 45-day military training session in Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship.

The establishment of the Ukrainian Legion was announced in early July 2024. Volunteers have the option to commit for one year, three years, or until the end of a special period.

Once they sign with the Ukrainian military, they are sent for training at a site near Lublin, conducted by NATO instructors. Additional specialized training is available for those needing it.

The Ukrainian side provides the Legion members with military uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland contributes the infrastructure, equipment, and weapons needed for training.

The first group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signed with the military last, followed by agreements in January and at the end of February this year.

