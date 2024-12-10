France allocates €2 billion to boost missile production and replenishment for Ukraine support Tuesday, December 10, 2024 2:00:45 PM

France is set to allocate €2 billion as part of an expanded €16 billion budget for 2025 to replenish and expand its missile stockpiles from 2024 to 2030. General Staff of the French Armed Forces announced that supplies of SCALP-EG cruise missiles will be replenished in 2024, while 2025 will be a pivotal year for additional stockpiling.

Since July 2023, France has been supplying SCALP missiles to Ukraine, which have been utilized in several operations, including an attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

The UK has also delivered Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which are a variant of the SCALP system.

