France announces delivery of Mirage 2000 jets to Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine’s proposed plan to end the war with Russia. During his visit to Kyiv, Barrot assured that he would work alongside Ukrainian officials to rally international backing for the initiative. During a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha, Barrot also announced that France will deliver the first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Kyiv in the first quarter of 2025. This pledge was made during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha.

Barrot emphasized France's commitment to training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics to ensure they effectively operate and maintain these fighter jets. He also highlighted Paris's willingness to consider Ukraine's immediate invitation to NATO, stating that talks with allies on this pressing topic will continue.

Praising Ukraine's courage, Barrot noted, “By resisting the invader with exceptional bravery, you are not only fighting for Ukraine's territorial integrity but are also holding the front line that separates Europe from Vladimir Putin's Russia, and freedom from oppression.” He cautioned that a Russian victory would endorse the principle of might over right, driving the global order into chaos. The minister stressed the importance of advancing the implementation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 'victory plan' and uniting as many nations as possible around this mission.

During the foreign ministers' talks, key focus areas included garnering allied support for Zelensky's 'victory plan' and 'peace formula,' countering Moscow's attempts to escalate the conflict with assistance from North Korea, boosting Ukrainian-French defense cooperation, and ensuring Ukraine’s energy resilience as winter approaches.

