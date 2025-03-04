France bolsters Ukrainian air power with Mirage 2000-5F jets and advanced weaponry Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:00:51 PM

The delivery of Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets follows France's decision to enhance Ukraine's aerial combat capabilities by providing SCALP-EG cruise missiles and AASM guided bombs. Possible footage of the French Mirage 2000-5F flying in Ukrainian airspace emerged on March 3, as reported by Army Recognition.

This move came after President Emmanuel Macron announced on June 6, 2024, that France would supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5F jets and train 4,500 Ukrainian pilots. The exact number of aircraft, however, remains unspecified, and it is unclear whether they will come directly from French stocks or be provided by a third party. The announcement coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron reiterated France's commitment to aid Ukraine while avoiding further escalation of the conflict.

France's Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu later confirmed that, by October 2024, six Mirage 2000-5F jets would be delivered to Ukraine, complete with a full support package. The aircraft have been upgraded to include "air-to-ground" capabilities, featuring AASM guided bombs and SCALP missiles. They have also been equipped with electronic warfare systems and modifications to enhance survivability. The transfer of Mirage 2000-5F jets has impacted the structure of the French Air and Space Force.

The Mirage 2000 project originated in the late 1970s to replace the Mirage III and Mirage F1 jets, designed as single-engine fighters with a delta wing. The aircraft made its maiden flight in 1978 and entered service with the French Air Force in 1984. It later evolved into multi-role configurations, including the Mirage 2000N for nuclear missions and Mirage 2000D for conventional ground-attack missions. Over 600 Mirage 2000 jets have been manufactured, serving in several air forces worldwide, including Greece, India, Taiwan, and the UAE.

The Mirage 2000-5F is equipped with radar systems that provide both air and ground combat capabilities. It boasts a maximum speed of Mach 2.2, an operational ceiling of 15,240 meters, and a flight range that varies based on payload and mission requirements. Modifications for Ukraine specifically integrate SCALP-EG cruise missiles and AASM guided bombs.

