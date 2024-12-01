France considers sending military instructors to Ukraine Sunday, December 1, 2024 1:00:52 PM

France is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine, positioning itself as a potential leader in a new coalition alongside the UK, Poland, Baltic states, and Scandinavia. Five French lawmakers from various political factions have urged the country's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu to dispatch military instructors to Ukraine. The announcement was made by the member of the French National Assembly, Frédéric Petit, on X.

"The severity of the battles and mounting pressure from Russia in the Donbas compel us to think that military training conducted by the French army in France and Poland should now take place directly on Ukrainian soil," the lawmakers stated. They reinforced their support for creating a European coalition dedicated to providing military instructors to Ukraine, noting that France could spearhead this initiative with military forces from the UK, Poland, the Baltic states, and Scandinavia.

"In response to Russia recruiting thousands of North Korean soldiers to fight against the Ukrainian army, our counteraction should involve ramping up direct support for Ukraine. We are not advocating for the deployment of soldiers to engage directly with Russian forces but endorse sending military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers on their own territory, thereby safeguarding their sovereignty and our democratic values," reads their joint declaration.

The lawmakers stressed the importance of France and European countries maintaining a firm stance, avoiding showing weakness, or allowing the Kremlin to dictate its "red lines," especially considering potential negotiations. Training on Ukrainian territory is deemed crucial for bolstering its defense capabilities, protecting lives, and ensuring victory in the ongoing conflict. This comes as NATO allies inch closer to deploying troops to Ukraine to help prepare Ukrainian forces, although the United States has so far opposed this idea.

