France freezes Russian Central Bank’s assets

As part of the sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the French authorities have frozen 22 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank, as well as the accounts and real estate of individuals who fell under the sanctions, said on the air of the radio station RTL the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

According to him, real estate belonging to about 30 Russian oligarchs with a total value of half a billion euros has been seized.

Earlier, the Dutch authorities froze Russian assets worth more than 200 million euros (about $ 220 million) due to sanctions.

About $300 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves were also frozen by the United State.

On March 13, in an interview with the show "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the TV channel Russia-1, the Russian Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov, said that half of the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Central Bank, about $ 300 billion, had been frozen due to sanctions.

According to him, the West wants to orchestrate an artificial default of Russia.

