France, Germany and UK condemn Iranian missile delivery to Russia as 'direct threat to European security' Tuesday, September 10, 2024 8:45:00 PM

In a coordinated move, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement condemning the shipment of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. The trio denounced the transfers as a "direct threat to European security" and announced immediate measures, including the suspension of bilateral air service agreements with Tehran. They further indicated plans to continue sanctioning significant legal and physical entities and are working towards imposing sanctions against Iran Air.

"We are closely coordinating our resolute response to these transfers with our European and international partners. We call on Iran to immediately cease any support to Russia’s war against Ukraine and halt the development and transfer of ballistic missiles," the statement asserted.

This stance comes on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirming Iran’s ballistic missile transfers to Russia, along with a vow for further sanctions. Adding another layer to the controversy, an Iranian parliament member has admitted that Tehran is supplying ballistic missiles to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine in return for soybeans and wheat. He defends Iran's actions as a reciprocal measure against NATO and European military aid to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.