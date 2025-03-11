France opposes demilitarization of Ukraine amid key security discussions in Paris Tuesday, March 11, 2025 11:00:06 AM

A pivotal meeting is underway in Paris to establish the foundational security guarantees for Ukraine, according to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. France's leadership has ruled out the demilitarization of the Ukrainian military, with the Ukrainian armed forces viewed as the primary guarantor of Ukraine's security.

The French Defense Ministry highlights that military leaders from over 30 countries are gathering in Paris to discuss what Europe and the West can offer to support Ukraine in a potential peace agreement with Russia. Lecornu emphasized the meeting's significance in laying the groundwork for necessary security guarantees.

“The principle we must start from is that the Ukrainian army itself remains the foremost guarantee of security. Consideration should be given to what the future Ukrainian army should be like, recognizing that the Ukrainian army itself is the primary security guarantor, and we, in turn, will reject any form of Ukraine's demilitarization,” Lecornu stated. Additionally, discussions among military leaders will address the protection of NATO's eastern flank "next year, in five years, in 10 years, and 15 years from now."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that a key demand from Russian leader Vladimir Putin in possible negotiations would be a fivefold reduction in the Ukrainian armed forces. Zelensky has assured that Ukraine will not agree to such terms.

