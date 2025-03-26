France pledges €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine Wednesday, March 26, 2025 9:46:43 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will provide an additional €2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Wednesday, March 26.

The new military aid package will include anti-tank missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and drones, according to Macron.

The French leader has also called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine without any "preconditions." Macron stated that during negotiations with the U.S. to end the war in Ukraine, Russia set new "conditions," which he says showcase Moscow's continued "will for war."

Macron emphasized that it's "too early" to discuss lifting sanctions against Moscow.

Zelensky's visit to Paris comes ahead of the "coalition of the willing" meeting, involving countries potentially prepared to send their troops to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire with Russia, should one be achieved.

Ahead of his visit, Zelensky accused Russia of lacking commitment to peace, pointing to recent Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. "Such large-scale attacks after ceasefire talks send a clear signal to the world that Moscow does not seek genuine peace," Zelensky elaborated.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.