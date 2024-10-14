France's delivery of 67 Caesar howitzers bolsters Ukraine's defense amidst minimal losses Monday, October 14, 2024 12:00:20 PM

Ukraine has received 67 Caesar 155mm wheeled howitzers from France. This delivery is part of a large-scale military support effort from Western nations, aimed at countering Russian aggression, reports French newspaper Le Point.

According to French journalists, five of these howitzers have been destroyed, and just two have been damaged in the ongoing conflict.

The Caesar howitzer's high mobility hinders Russian forces from launching effective counter-battery fire. This capability allows Ukrainian troops to employ "shoot and scoot" tactics, enhancing both survivability and effectiveness.

Beyond its mobility, the Caesar is both precise and long-range. Its 155mm gun is capable of striking targets up to 40 km away using modern fire-control systems, making it a vital asset in targeting enemy infrastructure, command centers, and supply routes.

The Caesar is known for its rapid rate of fire, unleashing up to six rounds per minute, making it a formidable presence in battle. One of this howitzer's standout features is its quick deployment and relocation capabilities, allowing readiness for action just 60 seconds after arriving at a position.

Despite the losses, the Caesar continues to play a crucial role in Ukraine's defense strategy. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully employed these systems in key battles, where mobility and precision are key elements.

Ukraine might have surpassed other European countries in self-propelled artillery production, according to some media reports.

